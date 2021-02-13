Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

