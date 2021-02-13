Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,756. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
