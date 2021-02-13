Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,756. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.