Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.62.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.27. 1,301,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.84. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.12. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.