Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. 1,974,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,004. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17,141.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 231,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

