Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $1.87 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,436,788 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.