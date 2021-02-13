Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

TH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

