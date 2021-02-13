Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.
TH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.