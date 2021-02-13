Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the January 14th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

EGHSF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

