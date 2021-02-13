BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,610. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.