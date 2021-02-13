Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $23.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.40 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.17. 135,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

