$0.02 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

