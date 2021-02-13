$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.84 million and the highest is $34.11 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $37.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.
SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
