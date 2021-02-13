$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.84 million and the highest is $34.11 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $37.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

