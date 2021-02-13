Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declines By 50.0%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,890,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 45,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 6,285,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,797,313. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.