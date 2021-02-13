Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVCR remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.62. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 138,641 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $422,855.05. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.