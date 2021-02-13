Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $73,573.10 and $590.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.25 or 0.03858799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00477806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.07 or 0.01371409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00548288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00508038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00367957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,281,254 coins and its circulating supply is 8,236,711 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

