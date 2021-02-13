Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.26 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.42 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00005109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00477806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

