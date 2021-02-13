Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $9,900.88 and $39.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars.

