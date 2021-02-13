Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Terex stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 881,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,007. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $12,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

