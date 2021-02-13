Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

