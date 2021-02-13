Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SGC traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 79.55 ($1.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,354. The firm has a market cap of £438.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. Stagecoach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.61.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,000 in the last ninety days.

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

