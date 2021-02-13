Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 7,484,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,561. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

