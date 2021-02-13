Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 39,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

