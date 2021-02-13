Delphy (DPY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,130.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $593,988.48 and approximately $89,130.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.73 or 0.01049583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.88 or 0.05568773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

