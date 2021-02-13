Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

