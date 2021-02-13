Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.42. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 27,712 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

