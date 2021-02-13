Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.09. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 61,997 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,060.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500,000.00%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

