VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.16

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and traded as high as $88.00. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 102,712 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £245.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.92.
In related news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,340.74).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.