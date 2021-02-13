VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.16

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and traded as high as $88.00. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 102,712 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £245.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.92.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,340.74).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.