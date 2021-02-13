Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Target Price at $10.63

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Raymond James raised their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 1,193,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

