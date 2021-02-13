Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $7.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

CPE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

