Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Cap of $462,432.14

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $462,432.14 and $55.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,082.05 or 0.99831608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00538864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.53 or 0.01088886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00239879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,710,800 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.