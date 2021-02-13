Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Update

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIADF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Kiadis Pharma stock remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kiadis Pharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

