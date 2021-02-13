TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the January 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 805,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,860. TPCO has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

