Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $73.92. 6,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

