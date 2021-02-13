$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 287,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,570. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

