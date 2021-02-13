Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $54.74

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,393. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

