TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,257.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $13,144.65 and $2,257.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

