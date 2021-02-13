Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of IFJPY stock remained flat at $$14.18 during trading hours on Friday. 40,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,929. Informa has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

