Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 80,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

