Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.30. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 126,899 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

