Independent News & Media (LON:INM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Independent News & Media PLC (LON:INM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Independent News & Media shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 38,735 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10.

About Independent News & Media (LON:INM)

Independent News & Media PLC primarily publishes and distributes newspapers in the Island of Ireland. The company publishes Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Herald, Sunday World, The Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, and The Star newspapers; and The Vow, a magazine for wedding planning. It also operates online portals, such as independent.ie and belfasttelegraph.co.uk, online news portals, which supports national and regional newspaper titles; CarsIreland.ie, a classified platform for auto trading; FarmIreland.ie; TheVow.ie, the weddings vertical; niJobfinder.co.uk, a recruitment portal; and PropertyNews.com, a property portal.

