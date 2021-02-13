GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

