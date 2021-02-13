GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of GenSight Biologics stock remained flat at $$8.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.
About GenSight Biologics
