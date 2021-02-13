Brokerages Set Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Target Price at $8.42

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 10,764,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

