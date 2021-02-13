Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 151 Average PT from Analysts

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 150.75 ($1.97). 1,669,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Man Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.14).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

