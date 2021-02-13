TerraCredit Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $176,923.92 and approximately $84,635.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

