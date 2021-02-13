Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Drops By 68.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 14th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

