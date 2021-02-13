Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.14

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $22.50. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1,219,318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is currently -67.48%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

