AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.14

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.21. AGC shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2,287 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

