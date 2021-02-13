Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRIN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 207,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,930. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

