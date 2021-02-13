First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 14th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 267,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

FTXO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 58,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

