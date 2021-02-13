Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $197.82 million and approximately $100.84 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

