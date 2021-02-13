Cloudbric (CLB) Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 68% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $4,029.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.01054980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00056551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.00 or 0.05586147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.